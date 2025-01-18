Oak Thistle LLC Lowers Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Oak Thistle LLC trimmed its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $106.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.57. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $76.67 and a one year high of $111.87.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other news, insider Teresa Parker sold 4,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $447,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,820.36. This represents a 5.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,184.80. The trade was a 9.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,151 shares of company stock valued at $8,489,889. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

