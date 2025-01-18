Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 2,075 Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $511,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $998,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAMR stock opened at $125.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $102.10 and a 12 month high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.73). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $564.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.40.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

