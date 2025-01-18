RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC lessened its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in RTX by 3.8% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in RTX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 20.1% in the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 3.7% in the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $121.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.10 and a 200 day moving average of $117.45. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $84.43 and a 12-month high of $128.70. The stock has a market cap of $161.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. TD Cowen upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.87.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

