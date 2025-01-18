104 Shares in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,358,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Seaboard by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seaboard by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Seaboard by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seaboard by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,373,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEB opened at $2,474.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -752.14 and a beta of 0.36. Seaboard Co. has a one year low of $2,365.00 and a one year high of $3,779.52.

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($153.44) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is -273.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

