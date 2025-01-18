Oak Thistle LLC Has $277,000 Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Oak Thistle LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 489.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrea Demarco sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $805,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,159.04. The trade was a 22.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,046,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 116,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,171. This represents a 24.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,731. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $28.64.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NCLH. UBS Group raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

