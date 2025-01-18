Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 94.9% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $383.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $146.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.48. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $307.23 and a 1-year high of $398.20.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. This trade represents a 36.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $405.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.80.

Get Our Latest Report on SYK

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.