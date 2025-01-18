SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 294,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 46,219 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,361,000 after acquiring an additional 30,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18,120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

