Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 2,410 AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,410 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AAON by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,866,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,310,000 after purchasing an additional 525,132 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AAON by 212.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,278,000 after buying an additional 446,344 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 258.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 330,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,014,000 after buying an additional 238,308 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the second quarter worth approximately $15,700,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,687,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAON Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AAON opened at $130.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 0.87. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $144.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

AAON Announces Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $327.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.99, for a total transaction of $702,368.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,052.42. The trade was a 54.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,986. This represents a 22.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,329 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,726. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAON shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Sidoti cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Baird R W raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

AAON Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

