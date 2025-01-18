Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,200 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the December 15th total of 158,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Trading Down 1.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECO. Wexford Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers by 7.1% in the third quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the second quarter worth about $247,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000.

NYSE:ECO opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $760.01 million and a P/E ratio of 6.50. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.36. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $84.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that Okeanis Eco Tankers will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

