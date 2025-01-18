Oak Thistle LLC Sells 22,236 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 22,236 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 54.8% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 814 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,539,128.48. This represents a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 534,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,779,218.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.