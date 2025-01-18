SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,910 BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $21.65 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $22.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.19%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

