25,377 Shares in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $132,917,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 49.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 14,331,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716,587 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 15,904,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,200 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 5,780,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,648,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCCS opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.28 and a beta of 0.72. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $238.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 20th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $885,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Crescenzo Neil E. De purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $1,216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,000. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 443,153 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,863 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CCCS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

