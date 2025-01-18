Oak Thistle LLC Sells 15,274 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,274 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 24,383.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,787,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772,095 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,379,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,610,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,360,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 522.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,134,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after buying an additional 951,764 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMKR. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Melius cut Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Melius Research lowered Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $25.91 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $44.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 5.68%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.0827 per share. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.30%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

