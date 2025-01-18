SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $264,000 Stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 437,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,064 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average is $45.84. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $46.43.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

