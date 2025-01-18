SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Dover by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.7% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.7% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in Dover by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Up 0.3 %

DOV stock opened at $195.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.95. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $144.63 and a twelve month high of $208.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Dover Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Dover in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dover

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.