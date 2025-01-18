SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $274,000 Stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 241.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 28,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 216,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 2,238,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,982,000 after purchasing an additional 51,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSE:PEO opened at $23.80 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.20.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Profile
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
