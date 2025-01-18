BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC cut its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of BILL by 612.3% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 55,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 47,761 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in BILL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in BILL by 26.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 294,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,647,000 after acquiring an additional 61,471 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the third quarter valued at about $820,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of BILL by 602.3% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 61,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 52,758 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Stock Performance

BILL stock opened at $88.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.30 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.68 and its 200-day moving average is $65.05.

Insider Activity at BILL

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $70,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,310. This represents a 75.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $118,934.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,090.52. This represents a 22.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,823 shares of company stock worth $218,887. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded BILL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded BILL from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BILL from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BILL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BILL

BILL Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.