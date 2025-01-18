SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 653 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 95,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 468.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.6% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of BEPC opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $35.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -173.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brookfield Renewable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.