Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Stock Price Down 13.1% – What’s Next?

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 13.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 3,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 8,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Orgenesis Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focuses on cell and gene therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Octomera and Therapies. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed cell based POCare therapies that are processed and produced under closed and automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network consisting of research institutes and hospitals.

