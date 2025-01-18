Oak Thistle LLC Reduces Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Oak Thistle LLC reduced its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,799 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 25.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,541,000 after purchasing an additional 91,608 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSS opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.87. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.26.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.40%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

In other news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $53,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,928.55. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

