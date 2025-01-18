4,367 Shares in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 5.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 8.1% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 715 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $58,594.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Voya Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.73.

Get Our Latest Report on Voya Financial

Voya Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VOYA opened at $69.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.11 and a 52 week high of $84.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.19.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.