Oak Thistle LLC Has $320,000 Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Oak Thistle LLC reduced its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 39.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,305,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,151 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,558,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,321,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,432,000 after buying an additional 576,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 223.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 555,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,543,000 after buying an additional 383,478 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELF. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $139.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.06.

Shares of ELF opened at $127.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 68.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.27 and its 200-day moving average is $137.41. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.43 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total transaction of $72,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,474,172.80. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total transaction of $122,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at $13,718,582.40. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,205 shares of company stock worth $297,442 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

