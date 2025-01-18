SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,237,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,026,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after buying an additional 210,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,631,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 192,469 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 89.1% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 178,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 127,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRON opened at $1.99 on Friday. Cronos Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $760.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

