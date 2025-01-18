SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.