SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $228,000 Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 646.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 438,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,839,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,691,000 after buying an additional 37,528 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,883,000 after buying an additional 28,293 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 906,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,250,000 after buying an additional 45,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Stock Up 0.7 %

X stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.67.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. United States Steel had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on X shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United States Steel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.07.

Get Our Latest Report on X

United States Steel Company Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.