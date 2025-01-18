Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 1,320.1% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 153.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $592,000.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PSCH opened at $45.45 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $49.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $182.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.00.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Announces Dividend
Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.
