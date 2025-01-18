Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 1,320.1% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 153.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $592,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSCH opened at $45.45 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $49.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $182.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.