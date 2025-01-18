GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Stake Lowered by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDL. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the second quarter worth $226,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 5,677.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $522,000.

NVDL opened at $68.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.01 and its 200-day moving average is $66.31. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $91.70.

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

