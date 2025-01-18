Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,024 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,274,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981,965 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $36,500,000 after acquiring an additional 197,191 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 758,189 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $28,182,000 after acquiring an additional 42,661 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,410 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $20,644,000 after purchasing an additional 313,914 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 552,990 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $39.46 on Friday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.41%.

(Free Report)

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.