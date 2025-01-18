SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,558 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 532.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 173.7% during the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 98,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 62,304 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.88. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

