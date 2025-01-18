SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GHY. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 64.3% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,889,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 23.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 20,555 shares during the last quarter.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 41,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $544,086.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,268.47. This represents a 49.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:GHY opened at $12.67 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $13.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 9.75%.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.