SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $286,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DBK Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.36. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $72.95 and a twelve month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

