JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 696,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 27.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 68,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $6.95 on Friday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $326.09 million, a P/E ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Radiant Logistics ( NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $203.57 million during the quarter.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

