JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,351,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 11,695.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,303,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,200 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 993,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 507,453 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 538,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 353,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $76.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 214.20% and a negative return on equity of 401.37%. The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Mersana Therapeutics’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRSN. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MRSN

Mersana Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.