SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,154 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 12.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.48. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.45 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.80 to $30.90 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Equinor ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

