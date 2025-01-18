Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.6% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock opened at $178.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.51.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 410.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.