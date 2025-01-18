SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,444 Everus (NYSE:ECG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.
Separately, Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everus in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000.
Everus Trading Up 5.2 %
ECG opened at $69.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.15. Everus has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $73.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
About Everus
Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.
