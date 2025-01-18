SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,444 Everus (NYSE:ECG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Separately, Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everus in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000.

ECG opened at $69.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.15. Everus has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $73.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ECG shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Everus in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Everus in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Everus from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

About Everus

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

