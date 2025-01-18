JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 42,505 Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,140,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,505 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 10.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,654,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,195,000 after acquiring an additional 790,408 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 361,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 202,248 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $515,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 290.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 107,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 80,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 309.4% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 92,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 70,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised ImmunityBio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $2.94 on Friday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $10.53. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

