SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $387,000 in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Affirm by 3.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Affirm by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Myecfo LLC grew its holdings in Affirm by 5.0% in the third quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 168.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Affirm news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 100,938 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $5,551,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $11,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,652.25. This represents a 68.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,323,478 shares of company stock worth $86,285,371 over the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Affirm stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a current ratio of 12.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.05. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 3.67.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $698.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.39 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFRM. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $57.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Affirm from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Affirm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Affirm from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

