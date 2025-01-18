SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2,965.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 811,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,093,000 after acquiring an additional 785,087 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,447,000 after acquiring an additional 534,561 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $13,353,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,179,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,575,000 after purchasing an additional 223,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 149.0% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 159,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 95,252 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF stock opened at $65.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1 year low of $54.11 and a 1 year high of $68.77.

About JPMorgan Active Value ETF

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

