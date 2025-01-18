AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $126,000 Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 16.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 18.2% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $6,052,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 90,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $4,113,503.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at $228,251.34. This trade represents a 94.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,700,658 shares of company stock valued at $140,360,682 in the last ninety days. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $49.27. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.61, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.53 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

