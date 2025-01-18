AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 555 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in Truist Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 4,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Truist Financial by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 292,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,565.20. This trade represents a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 34,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $1,659,780.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,451 shares in the company, valued at $33,576,860.56. This represents a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Truist Financial Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average of $43.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.23 and a 1-year high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5,047,370 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

