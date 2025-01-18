AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,065 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 8,488.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth $490,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 1.5 %

BATS:UAUG opened at $35.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.83.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.