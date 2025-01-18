Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Holdings Trimmed by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,029 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 942 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Dorian LPG by 2.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,511 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.18. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.17). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 47.87%. The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

