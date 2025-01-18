iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Position Trimmed by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 95.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,622 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18,989.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 835,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,924,000 after purchasing an additional 830,957 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,343,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,548,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,361,000 after buying an additional 489,230 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 5,422,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,613,000 after buying an additional 455,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,291,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $98.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.23.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

