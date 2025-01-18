Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genelux were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genelux during the 2nd quarter worth $1,755,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genelux by 39.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 89,854 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Genelux by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 31,047 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Genelux in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 37.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNLX. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Genelux from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Genelux in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Genelux Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLX opened at $2.46 on Friday. Genelux Co. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $13.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. The company has a market cap of $84.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of -1.68.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

