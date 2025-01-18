AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $586,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VDE opened at $132.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $110.51 and a 12-month high of $137.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.23.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.