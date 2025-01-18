Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Grows Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 108.7% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Equinix by 112.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equinix from $985.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $976.81.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.56, for a total transaction of $943,878.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,979.08. This represents a 17.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $961.62, for a total transaction of $2,851,203.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,211.78. This trade represents a 49.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,412 shares of company stock worth $18,826,100 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $915.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.14 and a 52 week high of $994.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $941.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $874.79. The firm has a market cap of $88.35 billion, a PE ratio of 82.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 153.65%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

