Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $60,000 Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 213.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GXO. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GXO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

NYSE:GXO opened at $43.98 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.38 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.03.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.