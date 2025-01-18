Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Raised by Burney Co.

Burney Co. grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $694,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 73,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after buying an additional 18,057 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Medtronic by 322.6% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 73,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $9,486,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $88.23 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.03. The company has a market capitalization of $113.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 85.63%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $792,038.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,330.28. This represents a 19.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.