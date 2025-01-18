UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,716,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 737,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,418,000 after purchasing an additional 23,069 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UniFirst

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $113,337.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,075. The trade was a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder The Ronald D. Croatti Trust – 1 sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.97, for a total value of $1,814,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,968.30. This trade represents a 35.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,294 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,632 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UniFirst Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $222.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.15. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $149.58 and a 1 year high of $243.70.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.09. UniFirst had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $604.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of UniFirst from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on UniFirst from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UniFirst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

